This Is the Emotional Reason Alex Fernandez Calls Himself "The Best Comedian in the World"

Long gone are the days when people would associate Netflix with the DVD delivery service or the place where old, long-canceled shows went to get new life. The streaming service has become a top destination for those in need of a good laugh as it has been putting out new specials from top stand-up comedians.

From Dave Chappelle to Jerry Seinfeld to Jim Gaffigan, Netflix is home to the exclusive work of some of the funniest people out there.