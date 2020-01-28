We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
alexfernandez-1580246318679.jpg
Source: Netflix

This Is the Emotional Reason Alex Fernandez Calls Himself "The Best Comedian in the World"



Long gone are the days when people would associate Netflix with the DVD delivery service or the place where old, long-canceled shows went to get new life. The streaming service has become a top destination for those in need of a good laugh as it has been putting out new specials from top stand-up comedians.

From Dave Chappelle to Jerry Seinfeld to Jim Gaffigan, Netflix is home to the exclusive work of some of the funniest people out there.

Who is Alex Fernandez? The comedian's Netflix special, Alex Fernandez: The Best Comedian in the World dropped on Netflix on Jan. 27. Read on to find out who he is, where you've seen him before, and the emotional turn his special takes.