Pete Davidson Is Here to Remind Everyone How Awful Louis C.K. Is

The Staten Island native admits that he fully celebrated Louis’ downfall. "I woke up and I read 'Louis C.K. jerks off in front of women.' I went, 'Yes!' You know what I mean? Like, I didn’t want it to happen, but if it was gonna happen to anybody, I’m glad it was him," Pete tells the crowd.

"It bummed me out hearing this s--t, because I just felt bad for all those women that he jerked off in front of," he adds, ending with the punchline, "If they just, like, lit up a blunt, he would’ve been like, 'Oh f--k, is that weed? Holy s--t, you f--king animals. I’m telling. You pieces of s--t. Oh, f--k. You’re gonna smoke away your career.'"

Pete should really get "Karma is a b---h" tattooed on his arm.