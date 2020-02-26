We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: NBC

Pete Davidson Is Here to Remind Everyone How Awful Louis C.K. Is

Pete Davidson has a few choice words for Louis C.K. in his new Netflix special, Alive From New York

One of the most talked about bits from the young SNL cast member’s comedy routine is his feelings towards the 52-year-old, whose career imploded in 2017 when he was accused of harassment and intimidation by multiple women. 

We doubt it’s a coincidence that the release of Pete’s stand-up special coincides with the beginning of Louis’ 2020 tour. Here’s what the disgraced performer has been up to since admitting to sexual misconduct.