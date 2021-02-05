Comedian Abby Govindan Pranks the Internet by Pretending to Be 'Emily in Paris' Creator

Nominations for the Golden Globe Awards (which will be held on Feb. 28) were announced on Feb. 3 and, surprisingly, the Netflix Original-turned-internet-meme Emily in Paris secured two nominations. The title was nominated for Best Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, and while the internet had many things to say about it, one thing Twitter users were not expecting was for the creator of the show to say it didn't deserve it.

This, of course, went viral. But as it turns out, it was all part of a very elaborate prank Abby played on her Twitter followers.

Abby Govindan , who claimed to be the show's creator, tweeted about her dissatisfaction that the title was nominated.

Comedian Abby Govindan pranked the internet by claiming she created 'Emily in Paris.'

Just after the Golden Globe nominations were announced, in which the Netflix original Emily in Paris was nominated for two awards, Abby tweeted about the nomination. "As the creator of Emily in Paris can I just say.......why the f--k were we nominated for a Golden Globe LOL I made that show as a prank," her first tweet about the show read. This continued on, with her making more tweets about the show.

"Yes I am an Indian woman who created a show about a white girl in Paris. Why would I care about telling diverse stories when I can tell not diverse stories and make $20 million from it," she wrote in another tweet that same day. Temporarily, her bio even claimed that she was the creator of the show. But Abby isn't actually a creator of Emily in Paris — she is a comedian, and these tweets were part of a prank (that she pulled off very successfully).

all jokes aside, here are some great shows with poc leads/cast members you should check out

- Insecure

- I May Destroy You

- Never Have I Ever

- Atlanta

- Superstore

- Haunting of Bly Manor

- One Day At A Time

- The Good Place — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 4, 2021

Following the tweets, multiple outlets picked up the story, with headlines like, "Does 'Emily in Paris' deserve a Golden Globe nomination? Maybe not, says the show's creators." These articles cited Abby's tweets and wrote that she was a creator of the show. Following the attention her tweets received, Abby instead used her platform to promote shows featuring POC leads and cast members, including I May Destroy You, Atlanta, and others.