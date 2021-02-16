See Where the Newlyweds From Netflix's 'The Big Day' Are Now!By Pippa Raga
Feb. 16 2021, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
Now that we've binged Indian Matchmaking and are tired of waiting for more, a new show has arrived to sate our unscripted Indian wedding needs.
The Big Day is a six-part series that debuted half of its episodes on Netflix just in time for Valentine's Day, and fans are already gushing about the six engaged couples that Netflix chose to feature.
So, where are Netflix's The Big Day couples now? Keep reading to catch up with the newlyweds and follow them on social media.
Where are The Big Day couples now?
Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal
From the trailer of The Big Day alone, viewers are primed to expect weddings that are unlike what we're used to seeing in Bollywood films. Modern Indian Weddings "are becoming very personal," we learn, which is the case with Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal, who throw a luxurious yet completely locally-sourced wedding, as sustainability is one of the couple's key priorities.
"Divya is lovely," writes one fan about this couple, who is taken by the fact that they chose to source things locally, "giving local people jobs and thinking about their carbon footprint and recycling things after the wedding is over."
While we managed to find Aman (@amankapur) and Divya (@divya.khandelwal21) on Instagram, both bride and groom are private, so we can't snoop in on their post-nuptial life and see where they are today.
Ami Pandya and Nithin Zacharias
Ami and Nithin practically grew up together, having known each other for almost a decade after meeting in a coaching class they were sent to for work.
While this couple self-describes as "very different from each other," they credit the fact that they don't interfere with each other's individuality as why they've grown so close.
Nithin, unfortunately, seems to be absent from social media, and while his bride Ami has an account (@amipandya29), hers is set to private.
Pallavi Bishnoi and Rajat Swarup
Thanks to Pallavi and Rajat, a couple who have been together since their schooldays, audiences worldwide get to witness the ritual of Kanyadan, or the giving away of the bride.
After inviting cameras in to see their unique take on the age-old wedding tradition, Pallavi and Rajat packed up and visited New Zealand on their honeymoon.
And they're still very much in love today, Distractify is able to confirm, from the looks of their respective Instagram accounts.
"Happy birthday to the best lockdown partner," Pallavi (@pallavibishnoi) posted on Rajat's birthday. For his part, Rajat (@rajatswarup) recently added a picture of the happy couple. "Partner in crime, wine, and pseudo-quarantine," he wrote.
Tyrone Braganza and Daniel Bauer
Now for The Big Day's gay couple: makeup artist Daniel and Diversity Solutions' Tyrone, who, together, had the first same-sex Indian wedding to ever feature on the streaming giant.
But they didn't just provide a heartfelt time for viewers — Daniel (@danielcbauer) and Tyrone (@deartyrone) also gave audiences a glimpse into a cross-cultural wedding by mixing Indian and German traditions.
And while the world has changed quite a lot since filming, both happy grooms gushed about their big day on Instagram. "Watching ourselves on Netflix was quite an emotional experience," wrote Tyrone. "Loved all the weddings! But I loved ours the most!!!"
Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakanti
The wedding with the highest price tag on The Big Day most likely goes to Nikhita and Mukund, who had a spectacularly glamorous Bollywood-style wedding, complete with floral chess pieces and a wedding choreographer.
These two tied the knot on Dec. 30, 2019, but we were, unfortunately, unable to check up on Nikhita (@nikhitaiyar) and Mukund to see where they are now since Mukund is absent from Instagram and Nikhita's account is set to private.
Aditya Wadhwani and Gayeti Singh
Safari honeymoon? Absolutely yes, please. That's how Gayeti and Aditya, The Big Day's modern, inter-religious couple, chose to wind down from their nuptial celebrations.
A year into their marriage, Gayeti (@gayeti) works as a journalist for India's The Citizen, and guess what! She and Aditya (@adityawadhwani86) are currently expecting their first child!
Stream The Big Day on Netflix today.