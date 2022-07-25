Former 'Goodfella' and Purveyor of 'Law & Order' Paul Sorvino dies at 83

It would have been easy to typecast Paul Sorvino as a mobster, but his turn as Fulgencio Capulet in 1996's Romeo + Juliet showed his range and ability to beautifully deliver the oft tricky dialogue that comes with Shakespeare. Paul Sorvino was also no slouch on the small screen. Despite only spending one season on Law & Order, fans still remember him as Sergeant Phil Cerreta, the man whose pride was equal to if not greater than his commitment to the job.