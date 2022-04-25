Born on Sept. 2, 1918, to a cotton broker and a drama teacher, Martha attended Pine Bluff High School, Stephens College, the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and the University of Miami. She married twice. Her second husband, former U.S. Attorney Mitchell, was a close friend of former U.S. President Richard Nixon and served 19 months in prison for his role in the Watergate break-in and coverup, for which Martha is credited as a whistleblower.

Martha died in 1976, and her cause of death was multiple myeloma, or bone marrow cancer.