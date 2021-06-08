Does Cisco Die in 'The Flash'? Carlos Valdes Exits the Series in Season 7

Sorry, fans — Team Flash will officially say goodbye to one of the OG members of the group during the Season 7 episode of the CW series titled "Good-Bye Vibrations."

Throughout the past seven seasons, Cisco Ramon (played by Carlos Valdes) has helped his friend Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) save the world (several times) and design technology that has helped the group defeat evil metahumans — and he has overall provided comedic relief to the show.

Plus, who will name the supervillains moving forward?