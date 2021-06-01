It's Actually Happening — Here's the Real Reason Cisco Is Leaving 'The Flash'

The simplest answer is that Carlos Valdes is leaving The Flash because his contract is up. But it’s not quite that simple. As Newsweek points out, for many network television shows, actors are brought on board with a seven-season contract.

Many of us might remember some other notable exits after seven seasons, such as Steve Carrell from The Office or Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher from That '70s Show. Carlos had the freedom to do the same after seven seasons of The Flash.