Killer Frost's Fate Is on Ice in 'The Flash' — Is She Being Written Off?

No, you're not going crazy — The Flash is on a brief hiatus and will be returning May 4. Which means you'll have to wait just a little bit longer to find out what happens to Killer Frost in the upcoming episode, "The People v. Killer Frost."

The synopsis for the episode reads, "With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister. Meanwhile, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to protect Speed Force Nora (guest star Michelle Harrison) lead to a shocking discovery." What does the trial mean for Frost? After all, she's done some terrible things in her former life. And though she's turned things around, will she be forgiven?

Fans are worried that Killer Frost will either be stripped of her powers or worse: that Danielle Panabaker is leaving The Flash. Here's what to know ahead of time.

Is Killer Frost leaving 'The Flash'?

While it looks like Frost may be (unjustly) punished for her criminal past, it doesn't look like actress Danielle Panabaker is going anywhere. Killer Frost's storyline is still very much a key part of The Flash, and there are really no indicators that she's being written off. It's not even clear that Killer Frost is losing her powers — but we do see an attorney say, "Your honor, she must have her powers erased" in the episode promo.

Source: The CW

If you're wondering why this is happening to Killer Frost — considering Central City should have dropped all charges against her — it's because the state didn't close the case, and they sent the files over to Kristen Kramer. Plus, Killer Frost was framed for Chillblaine's crimes in the previous episode, "Growing Pains." Kramer arrested her, even though the DNA didn't match up.

Even though Killer Frost eventually defeats Chillblaine and proved to everyone she didn't commit his crime, she ends up turning herself in to the Central City Police Department so that her sister/alter ego Caitlin wouldn't be blamed and live a free life.

Source: The CW

This upcoming episode might honestly be setting up something greater for The Flash in terms of how superheroes and law enforcement can cohabitate. Regardless of what happens to Killer Frost, what does this mean for Barry and company? Will Team Flash's actions be scrutinized more severely moving forward? We're more concerned with the implications of Killer Frost's conviction than Killer Frost at this point.

Meanwhile, Danielle has said nothing about leaving the show, nor has the CW made any announcements. As of now, Danielle doesn't have any other known projects in the works. She already reassured fans back in Season 6 that she wasn't going anywhere. “No, I am not leaving The Flash. I will be back for Season 7, whenever Season 7 is,” Danielle said on IG Live. This doesn't tell us anything about Season 8, but we'll just have to keep watching to know for sure.