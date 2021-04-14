The CW's New Villain Chillblaine Is Totally Different From the DC Comics

Tonight on The Flash , we're introduced to a new big bad: Chillblaine (no, not "Chill, Blaine!"). In Episode 7, "Growing Pains," Chillblaine frames Killer Frost for the grisly murder of a driver who was turned into...blood icicles. Yikes. We've already been warned that the supervillains are going to be next-level in this season of The Flash, but what does Chillblaine mean for Barry Allen ? Here's what to know.

Chillblaine's official description, per TVLine , is: "Scientist Mark Stevens is a charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology. But when he’s not breaking into corporate safes, he’s busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and roguish style. Armed with his own cold weapons, he’ll become a new thorn in the side of Team Flash as the DC Comics villain Chillblaine."

Who is Chillblaine on 'The Flash'?

Chillblaine (played by Jon Cor in the CW series) was first introduced to the DC Comics in 1991 in The Flash Annual (Volume 2) #4. He's actually a sidekick and romantic interest for Captain Cold's sister, Golden Glider. Glider basically blasts him with her brother's cold gun and he becomes Chillblaine. There have been four Chillblaines and only the last one was truly a supervillain. The first three were killed in battle or discarded.

All Chillblaines have been known for their looks and not for their brains. They don't really have superpowers or abilities of their own — nor do they have a nemesis. However, the fourth Chillblaine went rogue and murdered Glider for her freeze technology, and Captain Cold (also known as Leonard) avenged his sister by killing Chillblaine.

Article continues below advertisement

The CW's Chillblaine will likely be super different from the comic book version. In the Arrowverse, Glider (also known as Lisa) appeared only in the early seasons of The Flash (the same goes for Leonard), and her romantic interest was Cisco, not Chillblaine. Leonard ended up dying as an act of sacrifice in Season 1 of Legends of Tomorrow, so he won't be killing Chillblaine this time around. According to IMDb, it doesn't seem like Lisa (played by Peyton List) is returning this season.

Article continues below advertisement

So what is Chillblaine up to in The Flash, if his storyline has nothing to do with Captain Cold or Golden Glider? It seems like it'll be more focused on Chillblaine and Frost since he set her up. "Let’s see how she deals with having a villain who has essentially the exact same powers," showrunner Eric Wallace told CBR. He added, "First of all, that’s gotta be really annoying!”

First Look at "Chillblaine" in #TheFlash Season 7! ⚡️⚡️



Assuming those gloves/gauntlet things emulate Killer Frost's Powers? pic.twitter.com/9zssCz18XD — ⚡️ Pagey ⚡️ (@Pagmyst) April 12, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

The actor playing Chillblaine tonight, Jon Cor, has had roles on Degrassi: The Next Generation, Suits, Dark Matter, and Supernatural. He announced his role in The Flash on Instagram, sharing a side-by-side of himself and his comic book character.

Article continues below advertisement

He also shared a cryptic post, hinting that his character is coming. And so is the cold. "Will love conquer darkness? How 'bout the cold?" he wrote.