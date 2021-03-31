Psych Is One of the Most Terrifying Villains Barry Will Fight in 'The Flash'

Ennis Esmer, a Turkish-Canadian actor, portrays Psych in The Flash, and it's unclear how many episodes we're getting with him (he's listed as a guest star). You may know Ennis from Schitt's Creek (he played Stevie's hotel-rating, long-distance boyfriend), and Rich Dotcom in Blindspot.

We learned in February that The Flash is getting renewed for Season 8, which means Psych is only the beginning of an introduction to stronger and more hardcore supervillains — which makes the show all the more fun.

Watch The Flash every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.