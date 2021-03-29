Will We See Bishop and Pike Catch Hardened Criminals Again on the CW’s 'Bulletproof'?

Since 2019, the CW network has been airing the British cop drama Bulletproof . The family and high-octane series has been following partners Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) for three seasons now as they chase down criminals in London’s East End. During Season 3, viewers have been watching the duo solve a kidnapping case while vacationing in Cape Town, South Africa.

Bulletproof has become quite popular over the years due to its performances, humor, and character dynamics. Naturally, fans of the show may be wondering when it will return for another season. Keep reading to see if Bulletproof was canceled, or will there be a Season 4?

'Bulletproof' has been renewed for Season 4 in the U.K.

Bishop and Pike will have a lot more crimes to solve and rules to break in the future. In a press release by Sky Group, Sky UK has announced that there will be a Season 4 of Bulletproof. Viewers will once again be reunited with their favorite cop team for an entire season back on their home turf in London. Bishop and Pike are set to be mixed up in a gruesome murder, leaving their families, lives, and job in the balance.

The pair will have to use all their skills and every ounce of drive they have to bring down the most untouchable criminal they’ve ever had to face in their career as cops. In the press release about Season 4 of Bulletproof, Noel shared, “We are ecstatic that Bulletproof has been commissioned for yet another season. It is a testament to the hard-working cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes making it all happen."

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "We work hard to bring you something entertaining and heartfelt and we hope you enjoy it when it returns!” Noel also celebrated by posting a snap of the duo on Instagram. He captioned the photo, "Fancy another go round?! Well good news!! #Bulletproof has been recommissioned for another season. Thank you to everyone who supports myself, @ashleywalters, and the show!"

Article continues below advertisement

In the same release, Ashley commented, "I am so pleased we can continue the journey of Bishop and Pike. This show has stood the test of time because of the heart we put into it. We really appreciate the support we have had from all that have watched. See you again soon." Season 4 of Bulletproof is said to be an epic "action-packed adventure" that will put Bishop and Pike's relationship to the test. Hopefully, those of us in the U.S. will be able to see it.

Source: Sky UK / The CW