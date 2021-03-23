Back in 2019, the CW picked up the British cop drama Bulletproof . The show is centered around two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters), as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. The highly-popular show is back on the CW with its third season, and the first episode premiered on March 15. The first episode of Season 3 sees Detectives Bishop and Pike going on vacation to South Africa with their families.

The London cop duo’s vacation doesn’t go as planned, and instead of having a relaxing holiday with Pike’s family in South Africa, they instead get caught up in a kidnapping plot. Season 3 is not quite a regular season because there are only three episodes. Still, the three-episode special is said to be filled with even more explosive action scenes, witty dialogue, and a beautiful new location.

Often the actual filming location for a series is not the same as the one on-screen. Was Season 3 of Bulletproof actually filmed in South Africa?

Where was Season 3 of 'Bulletproof' filmed?

London, England, plays a huge role in the hit crime series since it's where Bishop and Pike live. However, in previous seasons, the show has filmed in other locations such as Amsterdam and Cyprus. The third season of Bulletproof was actually filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, one of the country's three capital cities. The latest three episodes were filmed all around the capital in many of its townships and beaches.

Noel, who is also the show's creator and co-writer alongside Ashley, spoke with Africanews about Season 3 and its new location. He expressed that he had a couple of reservations about shooting in South Africa because of its history and politics. He stated, "We both knew the history of South Africa, the problems that they had there. The disparity between the rich and the poor, racism, etc."

