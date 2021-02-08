Season 3 of 'The Sinner' Shares at Least One Shooting Location With 'Gossip Girl'By Leila Kozma
Feb. 8 2021, Published 9:01 a.m. ET
Hit crime drama The Sinner sheds light on how genius detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) solves some of the most baffling cases out there.
Season 1 revolves around Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel), a young mother who turns to crime for no apparent reason. Season 2 focuses on what looks like a homicide committed by a 13-year-old. Season 3 is about a school teacher who kills one of his friends. Filmed in and around New York, the last eight episodes continue to haunt viewers.
Some scenes in Season 3 of 'The Sinner' were shot at the same location as 'Gossip Girl.'
Set in the town of Dorchester, Season 3 of The Sinner tells the thoroughly petrifying tale of a school teacher who murders a friend from college.
The tragedy takes place after Jamie (Matt Bomer) and Nick Haas (Chris Messina) reunite. One night, while driving around in the woods, they suffer a ghastly car crash. Nick loses his life on the scene. Strangely enough, Jamie survives the incident with a few scratches.
Season 3 of The Sinner was shot in and around New York.
Perhaps one of the most easily recognizable shooting locations is the Synod of Bishops Russian Church in Manhattan's Upper East Side. In Season 3 of The Sinner, the historic building doubles as The Briarton School, the institution where Jamie teaches.
Gossip Girl fans will likely recognize the building, as the steps leading up to it served as the top spot where Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Penelope Shafai (Amanda Setton), and the like would gather before class.
Some scenes in Season 3 of 'The Sinner' were shot at the Hartsdale train station in New York.
Some scenes were shot at the STK Midtown Steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan, The Cinemaholic reveals. The City College of New York served as Jamie's alma mater for the series, the outlet prompts. A car chase scene was reportedly filmed on the corner of 30th Street and 47th Avenue in Queens, New York.
In 2019, a few eagle-eyed social media users also spotted the crew while busy at work at the Hartsdale station in Greenburgh, Westchester County, New York. For the perfect transformation, they changed the Hartsdale sign to one that read "Dorchester."
Other scenes in Season 3 of 'The Sinner' were shot in Westchester County.
Additional scenes were filmed in Valhalla, a hamlet in Mount Pleasant, Westchester County, New York. The Mount Pleasant Justice Court in Valhalla, New York, doubles as the Dorchester Police Department on the show.
Other scenes were shot at the Hastings Center Diner in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York.
"Filming is exciting around here. The people who live in this town — it affects our business very well," an employee named Deborah Fasciani told News 12, before adding, "We get a lot of extra business, and it's nice when they film here."
It's understood that the Found Herbal Apothecary on 10 Main Street in Hastings-on-Hudson in New York served as the shooting location for Leela Burns' (Parisa Fitz-Henley) store.