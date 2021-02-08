Season 3 of 'The Sinner' Shares at Least One Shooting Location With 'Gossip Girl'

Hit crime drama The Sinner sheds light on how genius detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) solves some of the most baffling cases out there.

Season 1 revolves around Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel), a young mother who turns to crime for no apparent reason. Season 2 focuses on what looks like a homicide committed by a 13-year-old. Season 3 is about a school teacher who kills one of his friends. Filmed in and around New York, the last eight episodes continue to haunt viewers.