'The Sinner' Creator Derek Simonds Talks Shocking Finale, Season 4 & More! (EXCLUSIVE)

The mundane life of Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer) is thrown for a loop when he reconnects with his old college buddy Nick Haas (Chris Messina) ... who ends up dead in the Season 3 premiere of The Sinner.

Throughout this season of the anthology series, audiences saw Jamie's continual spiral downward as he yearns to connect with another individual going through a similar existential crisis. So, does he find that with Detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman)?