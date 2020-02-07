Will ‘The Sinner’ Season 3 Be on Netflix?By Joseph Allen
The first two seasons of The Sinner hooked audiences with gripping stories about crimes and how they impact the communities that deal with them. The show’s third season just made its debut on USA in the U.S., and many fans of the series are wondering when it will be available to stream on Netflix.
Who’s in the third season of 'The Sinner'?
Because the show just premiered its third season, there’s still plenty we don’t know about what will ultimately happen. We do know that, after strong turns from Jessica Biel and Carrie Coon in the first two seasons, Matt Bomer has joined the cast for this third installment. Bill Pullman is also returning in the lead role as Detective Harry Ambrose.
In addition, the show’s third season will also feature performances from Chris Messina, Jessica Hecht, and Eddie Martinez. In the third season, the show will focus on the aftermath of a suspicious car accident that takes place on the outskirts of Dorchester.
Will ‘The Sinner’ season 3 be on Netflix?
In the U.S., because the show airs on USA, fans who watch the show on Netflix might have to wait a while for the third season to hit the streaming service. The first two seasons dropped on the platform roughly a year after they finished their runs on USA, but there’s no official announcement of when the show will hit Netflix this time around.
In other countries, Netflix is the primary host for new seasons of The Sinner. Therefore, the show is a little quicker to hit Netflix in those regions. For the first two seasons, the episodes hit the streaming service roughly a month and a half after the show finished its run on cable in the U.S. Hopefully, that will hold true for the show’s third season as well.
Will there be a fourth season of 'The Sinner'?
At this time, it’s hard to say for sure if the show will be back for another season after its third installment wraps up. The network could choose not the renew the show. We also have no idea if showrunner Derek Simonds currently has anything planned for another installment, although writers rarely turn down the chance to continue working on even modestly successful shows.
As is the case with many TV shows, the future of The Sinner largely depends on how well the current season performs as it airs. If USA chooses to cancel the series, it’s possible Netflix could decide to pick it up and turn it into a Netflix original in the U.S. They’ve done that before, with mixed success.
All of this depends on how many people watch The Sinner when it hits the streaming service. Although it used to seem like Netflix would renew all of its shows indefinitely, we now know that’s no longer the case. Netflix won't save The Sinner if it doesn’t get anything out of the bargain.
