Will ‘The Sinner’ Season 3 Be on Netflix?

In the U.S., because the show airs on USA, fans who watch the show on Netflix might have to wait a while for the third season to hit the streaming service. The first two seasons dropped on the platform roughly a year after they finished their runs on USA, but there’s no official announcement of when the show will hit Netflix this time around.

In other countries, Netflix is the primary host for new seasons of The Sinner. Therefore, the show is a little quicker to hit Netflix in those regions. For the first two seasons, the episodes hit the streaming service roughly a month and a half after the show finished its run on cable in the U.S. Hopefully, that will hold true for the show’s third season as well.