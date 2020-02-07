We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Bill Pullman and Matt Bomer in ‘The Sinner’

Will ‘The Sinner’ Season 3 Be on Netflix?

The first two seasons of The Sinner hooked audiences with gripping stories about crimes and how they impact the communities that deal with them. The show’s third season just made its debut on USA in the U.S., and many fans of the series are wondering when it will be available to stream on Netflix

Who’s in the third season of 'The Sinner'?

Because the show just premiered its third season, there’s still plenty we don’t know about what will ultimately happen. We do know that, after strong turns from Jessica Biel and Carrie Coon in the first two seasons, Matt Bomer has joined the cast for this third installment. Bill Pullman is also returning in the lead role as Detective Harry Ambrose. 