Source: The CW

Cisco Ramon May Be on a New Mission, but It Doesn't Mean That He'll Exit the Show

By

A lot has changed since the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths took place. After Oliver Queen sacrificed himself to rebirth the multiverse as Spectre, he created Earth Prime, which combined different earths, including the original Earth 1 and Supergirl's Earth 38. 

As a result, all of the Arrowverse heroes now share the same world, including Batwoman, Supergirl, Superman, and Black Lightning. 

It sounds like quite a happy ending since Oliver technically did save the universe. But as fans saw in The Flash's post-crisis midseason premiere, not everyone sees it that way. 