'The Flash' Cast Will Look Quite Different When Season 8 Premieres

Following the success of Arrow, The CW expanded the Arrowverse to include another show about a DC Comics character: The Flash . Since it debuted in 2014, The Flash has been one of the most popular offerings on the network. The network looked to capitalize on the show's popularity by further expanding the Arrowverse. Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning , Batwoman, and Superman & Lois soon followed.

Though The Flash has been renewed for an eighth season, fans are worried that it will be the last. Two cast members have already announced that they are leaving the show once Season 7 concludes, and a rumor has been circulating that The CW will end the series after the eighth season.

Is 'The Flash' ending after Season 8?

Back in February of 2021, The CW gave early renewals to 12 top shows, including The Flash. The Season 8 episode order means that The Flash will become the longest-running series in the Arrowverse. However, in the months since the show was renewed, rumors have been picking up steam online about how it will end after Season 8. According to Small Screen, an outlet in the U.K., sources have shared that The Flash will not continue beyond the eighth season.

This has yet to be confirmed by The CW, and none of The Flash actors have publicly discussed a potential final season. Whether it is the end for the show or not, the eighth season will be crucial for the future of the Arrowverse. Because Supergirl and Black Lightning will not be included on the fall of 2021 schedule, The Flash will be needed to bring viewers to the newer Arrowverse shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Pedowitz, the president of The CW, confirmed that The Flash Season 8 would include five event episodes, which would feature characters from other superhero programs. "We're talking about other heroes from The CWverse that will come together in each episode," Mark said, per ComicBook.com. "It will not quite be a crossover, but it will have a crossover-type feel."

Source: Instagram