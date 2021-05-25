The Real Reason 'Black Lightning' Is Ending Doesn't Make It Any Easier

It’s really the perfect way to end, isn’t it? With the chance of resurrection, but at the same time, with some level of closure. The final episode, which airs on May 24, reveals whether or not Jefferson Pierce really died, and where a future Black Lightning series could pick up.

Black Lightning really is ending on the CW after its Season 4 finale. The CW cites poor ratings and viewership as the reason. To be fair, Black Lightning was the network’s least-watched show, according to its ratings.

It also lost about 20 percent of its viewers in its third season finale as compared to the year prior, whereas The Flash had the same drop but still brought in the most viewers of any DC superhero show.