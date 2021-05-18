Will the Pierce Family or Khalil Kill Tobias in 'Black Lightning' Series Finale?

The CW superhero series Black Lightning is sadly coming to an end. The show stars Cress Williams, who portrays DC comic superhero Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning , after retiring from being a principal who helps guide the next generation of Black youths. When the drugs that are being pushed by The 100 gang start to trickle back into Garfield High School, Jefferson once again dons his Black Lightning superhero attire.

With the help of his trusted confidant Peter Gambi (James Remar), Black Lightning once again protects the respectable citizens of Freeland. Over the course of Black Lightning's four seasons, fans have seen Jefferson's oldest daughter, Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams), become a renegade superhero named Thunder / Blackbird and younger daughter Jennifer (China Anne McClain) begin to display metahuman powers.

In addition, the CW series introduced other DC characters such as villains Gravedigger (Wayne Brady), Lady Eve (Jill Scott), Grace Choi (Chantal Thuy), and Painkiller (Jordan Calloway), along with supervillain Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones). With one more episode to go before Black Lightning's series finale, the biggest question on fans' minds is: Will they see Tobias die at the hands of the Pierce family or Painkiller in the final episode?

Does supervillian Tobias die in the series finale of 'Black Lightning'?

When it comes to the final episode of Black Lightning, much has not been disclosed in terms of details, but from the promo of Episode 13, it does look like Tobias will be battling it out against Black Lightning and the rest of the Pierce family. The villain will probably also get into a final confrontation with Painkiller.

Article continues below advertisement

We don't know for sure if Tobias will die on the series finale of Black Lightning (although it seems pretty likely), but we know it will be exciting to see the outcome of this revenge triangle. Marvin, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, talks about the last two episodes and his character's outcome. He shares, "I don't want to give away too much, but I will say Khalil has just as much revenge in his spirit for Tobias as Jefferson does at this point."

Source: The CW

Article continues below advertisement

He goes on to say, "Tobias has kind of made a real enemy of everyone, really, especially the poor people [in Freeland]. So it's going to be very interesting to see who's going to get Tobias in the end. I don't think [any] viewer would be disappointed in how we're wrapping this up. I was very satisfied. It's funny that I'm saying that because I've been going back and forth for the last six months on how this could end. I am satisfied and happy with the conclusion."