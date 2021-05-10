Peter Gambi Dies in the 'Black Lightning' Comic Book Series — What About the TV Show?

A recent episode of Black Lightning dealt a heavy blow to just about every character. Jefferson, Anissa, and the rest of the team lost their powers thanks to Tobias's evil masterplan. To make matters even worse, Lynn ended up in jail.

Fortunately for the metahumans, Peter Gambi once again stepped up his game and helped them make the most of their suits. So, what does the rest of Season 4 hold for Gambi? Does he die in the Arrowverse series?