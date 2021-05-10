Peter Gambi Dies in the 'Black Lightning' Comic Book Series — What About the TV Show?By Leila Kozma
May. 10 2021, Published 3:08 p.m. ET
A recent episode of Black Lightning dealt a heavy blow to just about every character. Jefferson, Anissa, and the rest of the team lost their powers thanks to Tobias's evil masterplan. To make matters even worse, Lynn ended up in jail.
Fortunately for the metahumans, Peter Gambi once again stepped up his game and helped them make the most of their suits. So, what does the rest of Season 4 hold for Gambi? Does he die in the Arrowverse series?
Does Peter Gambi die in 'Black Lightning?'
Episode 10 of Black Lightning saw Peter Gambi save the day by helping Jefferson and his team get through the power shortage orchestrated by Tobias and make the most of their suits.
As one of the most popular characters in the Arrowverse series, Gambi proved over and over that it didn't take superpowers to make the world a better place — while also demonstrating exceptional craftsmanship in the process. So, what's next for the character? What will happen to him in Season 4?
The comic book series and the Arrowverse version of Black Lightning diverge quite significantly when it comes to Gambi's character. In the comic book series, Gambi starts out as an A.S.A. scout who ruthlessly murders Jefferson's dad, Alvin, before developing close ties with Jefferson. But the dark secret overshadows the relationship — and once Gambi is found out, he decides to make up for his deed by sacrificing his own life to protect Jefferson.
What's more, Gambi also has a positively horrendous brother, Paul, in the fictive universe of the comic book series. The Central City-based tailor counts some of the worst villains among his clientele. It appears that Gambi does not have that many close relatives with a keen interest in crime in the Arrowverse series.
Season 4 of Black Lightning is far from over. For what it's worth, Gambi's storyline in the TV show is quite unlike that of the comic book character. While his future remains uncertain, it's more than likely that he won't have to sacrifice his life to make up for a murder he didn't commit in the Arrowverse series. As loyal fans of the show will recall, it was Tobias who killed Jefferson's dad in the TV show.
Gambi found himself in some sketchy situations in previous episodes of 'Black Lightning.'
In the Arrowverse series, Gambi prides himself on helping Jefferson and his team get out of the gravest forms of trouble, such as a sudden "power shortage" instructed by none other than Tobias, the wannabe mayor of Freeland. Regardless, his occupation did get him into trouble several times in the past.
The talented craftsman helped save Jefferson and his team many times over the past seasons, but he too has found himself in sticky situations. In Season 2, Gambi was violently ambushed by a mysterious group. Per Bustle, he had just about managed to keep a calm head as two SUVs pulled up next to him at a red light. They opened fire, leaving Gambi with no choice but to make a speedy exit.
His truck flipped on its side, however, casting new doubt on his chances of survival. A lead character on Black Lightning, Gambi survived the ordeal in the end — and he continued to assist Jefferson and his team.
What does the future hold for Gambi? Catch new episodes of Black Lightning every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on the CW to find out.