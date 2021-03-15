Meet Laura Kariuki, the Actress Replacing China Anne McClain in 'Black Lightning'

Laura Kariuki, an actress and a participant of the 2020 edition of the ABC Discovers Talent Showcase took over Jennifer's role in Black Lightning in a Season 4 episode titled "The Book of Ruin: Chapter One."

In it, we watched her emerge from the hadron particle condenser — casually compared to a 3D printer on the show — much to her family's surprise. Following a few minutes of suspenseful silence, Jennifer stepped out of the machine with a changed appearance.