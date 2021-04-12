'Black Lightning' Star Jordan Calloway Has One Very Important Relationship

One relationship of Jordan’s we can confirm is his relationship with God. The actor has talked numerous times about how his belief in God has helped him both in times of hardship and celebration. In a recent Instagram Live with BlerdCon , Jordan discussed how he relates biblical allegories to his Black Lightning character.

Not only that, but Jordan frequently posts Bible and religious quotes on his Instagram, both as inspiration and guidance. It seems that when Jordan does make a lucky lady his girlfriend, she will likely share his love of faith and his relationship with the spiritual world.

