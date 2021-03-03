Is [SPOILER] Really Dead on 'Black Lightning'?

Midway through the season, viewers were left even more baffled as Jennifer's life was thrust into limbo when she seemingly exploded into pieces. Is she dead?

Arrowverse fans have been anxiously tuning in to the final season of Black Lightning , wondering how all of the show's loose ends will be wrapped up before the series conclusion. Season 4 sees our young hero, Jennifer Pierce (played by China Anne McClain ), take on the role of Lightning. But it's not as easy as it seems.

Is Jennifer really dead?

Fans were left with an unfortunate cliffhanger at the end of Episode 4, leaving the fate of Jennifer in question. Jennifer has recently taken on the role as Lightning and seems eager to do so, though this episode sees her trip up a couple of times. Toward the end of the episode, she flies up into the sky, seemingly to clear her head after all of the events of the episode. But while she's up there, she begins to pulse, appearing to absorb too much energy from the ionosphere.

Jennifer's body begins to glow, and she explodes, breaking into fragments that scatter across the sky. It's unclear why exactly Jennifer has exploded, and as the episode comes to an end, we're left with the floating particles of her body that begin to converge again. Fans were left wondering if this was the end of Jennifer on the show, and for those unfamiliar with the comics, many believed her to be dead.

But those familiar with the source material for the show know that this likely isn't how we'll see Jennifer make her exit. In the comics, a similar event happens to Jennifer, though instead of dying, the particles reform, bringing her back stronger than before. Many are hoping this will be the result of Jennifer's explosion in the upcoming episode, though it's still too early to tell. Season 4 will be Black Lightning's final season, meaning it's possible the show will stray from the comics.