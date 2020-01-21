Jahking Guillory's Brandon From 'Black Lightning' Just Might Be an Adaptation of DC's Geo-Force

From his gorgeous hair to his effortless wit and charm, it's easy to see why Black Lightning fans are so smitten by Garfield High's newest student, Brandon. But as viewers quickly learned, there's much more to him than meets the eye.

By now, we've all learned quite a lot about the mysterious character, but at the end of the day, can he be trusted? And most importantly, is he an adaptation of the DC superhero, Geo-Force? Here's what we know.