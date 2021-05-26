Here's Why [SPOILER] Probably Won't Die in 'The Flash' Season 7

We do not like how things are looking for Iris. In the preview for Season 7, Episode 11, "Family Matters Part 2" of The Flash , we see a lifeless Iris and a voice saying they have to kill "her" to save everyone else. Is the "her" they're talking about Iris? Will Iris have to sacrifice herself in order to save Team Flash ? Let's back up a second, because that's likely not the case.

Episode 10, "Family Matters Part 1," ended with Speed Force Nora using Deon's powers to stop time so that she could take out Fuerza and Psych . Iris was unfortunately caught in the middle, and it looks like she and Barry's force kids may be dead, due to the impact.

Does Iris die in 'The Flash'?

Iris, who technically died in Season 3 at the hands of Savitar and was saved by HR Wells, will probably not die in Season 7 — even though things look bleak for her. Iris might be dead initially, but she probably won't be for long. Barry and the rest of Team Flash are going to do whatever is necessary to reverse what Speed Force Nora did, and bring back Iris, Fuerza, and Psych. Time travel is a great ally.

Plus (not that it really matters to the CW), Iris is a fan-favorite. "Nora can d*e a million times for attacking Iris," someone tweeted.

Nora can d*e a million times for attacking Iris. #TheFlash — James Johnson (@jjohnson9109) May 26, 2021

"Iris as competition to a god? Only a woman this gorgeous and amazing could do that," another fan wrote.

Iris as competition to a god? Only a woman this gorgeous and amazing could do that. #TheFlash #Westallen pic.twitter.com/DdTwDQzGlB — Isabella (@SegaviaIsabella) May 26, 2021

While it might move the plot forward in really devastating ways if Iris dies, we just don't see it happening now. Especially since The Flash just introduced the idea of Iris being pregnant with her and Barry's child. In fact, in the comic books, Iris does have a child with Barry: A daughter named Nora West-Allen. There have also been many pregnancy hits. This includes Iris being described as "glow-y," which is not-so subtle. She's also described as having "a bright spot at the center" of her.

Moreover, Candice Patton, the actress who plays Iris, is reportedly part of the plot for the special 150th episode of The Flash, and she won't be alone. Her children from the future are there, too. That episode will allegedly air later this year.

Source: The CW

Back in early May, Entertainment Weekly reported, "EW has learned that Jessica Parker Kennedy is returning to The Flash for multiple episodes, including the superhero drama's 150th installment. That means Kennedy, who played Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) daughter from the future, Nora, a.k.a. XS, will cross paths with her super-brother from the future, Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher), who will also appear in that milestone hour. As of right now, though, there are no other details about Kennedy's return.

Candice hasn't publicly spoken about her character, and her Instagram page doesn't indicate any changes (she also isn't one to post behind-the-scenes photos, hints, or spoilers).

Source: Instagram