All of the Crossover Events Between 'Supergirl' and 'The Flash'By Sara Belcher
Mar. 30 2021, Published 9:05 p.m. ET
Melissa Benoist will be saying goodbye to Supergirl soon as the series' sixth and final season begins. The DC superhero show has followed the hero as she attempts to keep her friends and the inhabitants of Earth-38 safe.
But one of the beauties of DC's superhero shows has been the frequent crossover events. Viewers can watch all of the heroes come together for the greater good in these CW series.
In honor of the final season, here's a list of all of the crossover events between Supergirl and The Flash.
'Supergirl' Season 1, Episode 18 "World's Finest"
The first crossover episode featuring both Kara and Barry, "World's Finest" brings the Flash to Earth-38's National City. The two team up to defeat the Silver Banshee and Livewire. The episode ties in with The Flash's second season and sets up the ongoing relationship between the two heroes.
'Supergirl' Season 2, Episode 8 "Medusa"
The crossover in "Medusa" is minor, but it sets up for a large Arrowverse crossover, bringing Kara into The Flash, Arrow, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The episode ends with Barry and Cisco Ramon traveling to Earth-38 to ask for Supergirl's help. Apparently, the superhero also owes Cisco a favor, which she delivers in the other crossover episodes.
'Supergirl' Season 3, Episode 8 "Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1"
This is another multiverse crossover, bringing Kara to aid the heroes in The Flash, Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Freedom Fighters: The Ray. The team comes together initially for Barry and Iris's wedding, but what was meant to be a happy occasion quickly devolves as Black Arrow, Overgirl, and Prometheus interrupt to initiate their plan with the Reverse-Flash.
'Supergirl' Season 4, Episode 9 "Elseworlds, Part 3"
This episode is another multiverse crossover, collaborating with The Flash, Arrow, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. This is the final installment in the "Elseworlds" crossover event, where they attempt to retrieve the book that rewrites reality and save themselves and their worlds.
'Supergirl' Season 5, Episode 9 "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 1"
This Supergirl episode sets up another multiverse crossover for the DC franchise, bringing together Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, Titans, 1966 Batman, and 1989 Batman (yes, it's that hefty of a crossover event).
The Monitor sets out to gather all of the greatest superheroes to prep for the upcoming Anti-Monitor Crisis, an apocalyptic event meant to destroy every Earth in the multiverse. This episode focuses mostly on bringing them all together.
Will there be a 'Flash' and 'Supergirl' crossover for 'Supergirl's' final season?
While longtime viewers have been hoping for one last crossover between Flash and Supergirl before Kara hangs up her cape, it doesn't look as though that's likely to happen.
When asked about the possibility of the Flash and Supergirl teaming up one more time during the sixth and final season of Supergirl, Flash showrunner Eric Wallace didn't sound as though he had any control over the situation.
"I wish, but … I don't know," he told TVLine. "I would say, 'Ask the folks at Supergirl,' not me, because that's really out of my hands."
The outlet noted that with increased filming restrictions thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and production times, making another crossover happen would be difficult. Unfortunately, Kara and Barry won't be making that final team up before the Supergirl series finale.
Supergirl airs on the CW on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.