Melissa Benoist will be saying goodbye to Supergirl soon as the series' sixth and final season begins. The DC superhero show has followed the hero as she attempts to keep her friends and the inhabitants of Earth-38 safe.

But one of the beauties of DC's superhero shows has been the frequent crossover events. Viewers can watch all of the heroes come together for the greater good in these CW series.

In honor of the final season, here's a list of all of the crossover events between Supergirl and The Flash.