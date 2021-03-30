'Supergirl' Fans Are Hoping for Jeremy Jordan to Make a Comeback in Season 6

Winn decided to join The Legion and travel to the future in the Season 3 finale of Supergirl, which left many fans reeling. The beloved character made a comeback in Season 5. In "Back From the Future — Part One," he fought hard against his evil and excessively power-hungry doppelgänger, while in another episode, "It's a Super Life," he helped Kara (Melissa Benoist) get through a really tough time. So, did Winn leave Supergirl for good after Season 5? Is another comeback on the table?

Season 5 of Supergirl saw Winn step up his game and help his friends navigate some unexpected difficulties while barely breaking a sweat. "It's a Super Life" captured a heartwarming scene between Kara and Winn, during which he gave her some much-needed life advice.

However, aside from episodes like "Back from the Future — Part One," which chronicled Winn's impassioned fight against his black-hearted doppelgänger who was ready and rearing to wreak some real havoc, Winn has pretty much remained in the background for most of Season 5.

Back in the Season 3 finale, Winn left for The Legion, leading many fans to believe it was the last time they were seeing the brilliant character.

"I'm so confused about Winn being in Season 5 of Supergirl," tweeted @Missing_Bucky.

What's more, Win was absent from every Season 4 episode, which is what made his sudden reappearance even more exciting for viewers.