She added that she accepted her role in Ticket to Paradise knowing George would be on board. "I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney.’ Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went." However, just because it's been a long time since Julia found a romantic comedy that felt "right," she told The New York Times she was excited to get back into the genre.