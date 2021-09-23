Is 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'Booksmart' Star Kaitlyn Dever Dating Anyone? Here's the Scoop

Up-and-coming actress Kaitlyn Dever has an impressive resume for someone who's only 24 years old. She's the star of blockbusters like Booksmart, Dear Evan Hansen , and the upcoming Romeo and Juliet retelling Rosaline. It's no surprise that Kaitlyn is taking Hollywood by storm.

Aside from her many talents on screen, fans want to know if she is dating anyone currently. Read on for everything we know about the Dear Evan Hansen star's love life.

So, is Kaitlyn Dever dating anyone right now?

Like many stars, Kaitlyn has not revealed many details about her personal life. Her social media is sparse and doesn't mention any romantic interests. It mostly features Kaitlyn with her sister or friends. However, there have been a few rumors over the years about who Kaitlyn is dating, and several of the names on the list belong to big-name actors in the industry.

In 2014, Kaitlyn was reportedly linked to West Side Story's Ansel Elgort, although these rumors were never substantiated. The pair worked together on the movie Men, Women & Children, where their characters were love interests, but there was never any official confirmation that they dated.

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, rumors about Kaitlyn's love life returned when she participated in the Quibi series Home Movie: The Princess Bride and appeared in scenes with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard. The series was directed by Jason Reitman to raise money for World Central Kitchen, and it featured a variety of celebrities acting out scenes from The Princess Bride at home.

