'American Horror Story' Star Billie Lourd Marries Austen Rydell

'American Horror Story' Star Billie Lourd Marries Austen RydellBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 16 2022, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
It has been an exciting few years for Billie Lourd. The actress shared with fans in September 2020 that she was going to be a mother, and now the latest development in her personal life is that she has finally tied the knot!
The American Horror Story star revealed that she and Austen Rydell have officially wed. Naturally, fans are curious to learn as much as possible about the 29-year-old actress's husband. So, who exactly is Austen and what was their wedding like? Keep reading to find out!
Who is Billie Lourd's husband, Austen Rydell?
Although he may be best known as Billie's new husband, Austen Rydell is a star in his own right. An accomplished actor and producer, Austen is known for his roles on NFL Gameday, The Mensch, and Wildflower.
The grandson of legendary director, filmmaker, and actor Mark Rydell and actress Joanne Linville, and son of actor Christopher Rydell, Austen has quite a family history in Hollywood. Aside from his acting credentials, Austen is also the founder of Morning Moon Productions, a company that he has operated with Kyle Owens since 2018. His official bio on the company's website states that he graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Theatre.
Outside of acting, Austen has also worked in event production, served as the chief operating officer of food production company CrowdFood, worked as the co-creative director of Grand Central Market and Santee Passage in Los Angeles, and was the founder of Los Angeles-area events such as the Downtown L.A. Donut Festival and the Fairfax Outpost.
Billie and Austen's wedding was held in Mexico.
Although it is unclear exactly when Billie and Austen began dating, the duo have been practically inseparable over the last few years. In June 2020, they announced their engagement, and welcomed their first baby together, son Kingston Fisher, in September of that same year.
On March 12, 2022, Billie and Austen tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Billie shared dreamy images of the wedding on Instagram, showing off her custom Rodarte dress in a nod to her mother, the late Carrie Fisher, per Vogue. Austen donned a Tom Ford tuxedo for the event, and the couple's family and friends enjoyed a fun weekend at a local resort after the nuptials, according to People.
It seems as though Billie's AHS costar Leslie Grossman had a fantastic time at the wedding, sharing to her Instagram story tidbits about what went down: "Billie and Austen's wedding weekend is over, which is so sad 'cause it was the most fun."
The actress then proudly raised a trophy and added, "But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."
Congratulations to Billie and Austen on their marriage!