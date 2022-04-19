Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Shining Vale.

Starring Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino, and Greg Kinnear, Starz's horror-comedy series Shining Vale charts the at-times hair-raising adventures of Patricia "Pat" Phelps (Cox), a pulp fiction author who is ready and raring to get started with her next book after a long writing crisis.

Seemingly helping her is Rosemary (Sorvino), a ghost who quickly becomes Pat's muse and the supernatural entity fueling her demise.