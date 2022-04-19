'Shining Vale' Season 2: Can We Expect New Episodes Soon?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 19 2022, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Shining Vale.
Starring Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino, and Greg Kinnear, Starz's horror-comedy series Shining Vale charts the at-times hair-raising adventures of Patricia "Pat" Phelps (Cox), a pulp fiction author who is ready and raring to get started with her next book after a long writing crisis.
Seemingly helping her is Rosemary (Sorvino), a ghost who quickly becomes Pat's muse and the supernatural entity fueling her demise.
Season 1 of 'Shining Vale' concluded on April 17, 2022. Will there be a Season 2?
Starz ordered Season 1 of Shining Vale in April 2021. The first two episodes aired on the network on March 6, 2022, immediately drawing raving reviews from viewers and critics alike.
The show revolves around Pat, her husband, Terry (Kinnear), and two kids, Gaynor (Gus Birney) and Jake (Dylan Gage), who move from Brooklyn, New York, to (supposedly) peaceful Connecticut.
Season 1 focuses on Pat and Rosemary's collaborative relationship, showcasing how they manage to co-author the book. But the strange bond comes with a hefty price tag, as Rosemary tries to convince Pat to get rid of her family and embrace life as an independent woman instead.
Starz is yet to announce its decision concerning the future of the show. Season 2 of Shining Vale has not been greenlit yet, but series creator Jeff Astrof recently told Bleeding Cool he was feeling hopeful. "I'm not allowed to announce anything, but I have some suspicions that we'll be able to tell the next chapter of this." Further details about the plot of Season 2 will likely be unveiled if and when Season 2 of Shining Vale gets announced.
Cast members who could return for Season 2 of 'Shining Vale' include Courteney Cox.
The whole Phelps family faces significant challenges in the Season 1 finale of Shining Vale, with Pat having a nightmare about murdering her loved ones early on in the episode. Elsewhere, she goes above and beyond to get rid of Rosemary, even contemplating exorcism.
Pat gets admitted to the Shining Vale Psychiatric Hospital at the end of the episode. Her daughter, Gaynor, signs the necessary paperwork — in a gesture closely imitating Pat's own experiences with checking her mother into a mental health facility. At the hospital, she spots a vintage photograph with Rosemary in it.
In-depth details about the cast of Season 2 of Shining Vale are hard to come by at this stage. Either way, fans can't wait to catch new episodes of the show.
"I had fun watching Season 1 of Shining Vale and really hope @STARZ renews it!" tweeted @ExorcismEmily.
"Courteney Cox is at her absolute best in this show. She has expertly balanced humor and drama all season and shines in the moments with the highest stakes — a credit to both Courteney Cox and the writing," tweeted @abbyshewrote.