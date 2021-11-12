Starz's 'Power Book 2: Ghost' Showcases the Gritty Nature of the Drug Game in New York City

Starz's 'Power Book 2: Ghost' Showcases the Gritty Nature of the Drug Game in New York CityBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 12 2021, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
After 10 months of keeping fans in suspense, Starz is gearing up to release Season 2 of the hit show Power Book 2: Ghost.
Known as the sequel to Power, the series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he juggles trying to save his family, college life, relationships, drug operation, and being the target of attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) for the murder of his father, James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick).
The crime-drama series showcases the grittiness of the drug game and how murder, power, and greed can bring unlikely allies together. While watching the series, fans have always pointed out scenes that showcase landmarks in New York City. As a result, viewers have asked themselves: Where are the Power Book 2: Ghost filming locations? Keep reading to get your answer.
Where are the ‘Power Book 2: Ghost’ filming locations?
If you’ve been out of the loop, you’re likely thinking that the crime-drama is mostly filmed in a studio. However, several fan pages on social media have already disclosed the primary filming location for Power Book 2: Ghost — it's New York City. Keep in mind, Power Book 2: Ghost is the sequel of the original series that documented James's reign as the biggest drug dealer in New York City. So, it makes perfect sense that showrunners continued to tell the story in the Empire State.
Various locations around the city have been used as backdrops for the series. From the New York City courthouse in Lower Manhattan to the Steiner Studios for interior shots, the series gives the city a new light. A Queens prison was also used for scenes featuring Tasha St. Patrick (portrayed by Naturi Naughton) when she was imprisoned.
Plus, a Brooklyn neighborhood has also been used for filming, per a Twitter thread.
Will there be a Season 3 of 'Power Book 2: Ghost?'
If viewers could have it their way, the Power Book 2: Ghost storyline would never end. From Tariq’s new business relationship with the Tejada family to his college experience, there is a lot that showrunners can work with. Word on the street is that Season 3 has already been greenlit.
In a July 2021 Instagram Live session, Michael revealed to fans that Season 3 has already been renewed while responding to a troll about Power Book 3: Raising Kanan being renewed before it premiered.
“We are already renewed for season 3. So, what do you want me to do with that information,” he said. “That is not useful. As soon as we are done with [season 2] two more months of break and we back filming Season 3 while y’all watching season 2. So, they can get renewed, but we are going to get renewed as well."
Even though Starz and show creator Courtney Kemp have yet to confirm or deny Power Book 2: Ghost being renewed, Courtney has confirmed that she has five or six seasons in mind for the series.
“The big shift that I’m planning for Season 5 would take the show in a direction where, frankly, it could go on forever,” Courtney told Deadline. “The show could go for 10 seasons or more considering that shift and it’s a big shift. But if that happens, we can go forward for sure and do some fun stuff. But that depends on whether we make it there.”
Catch the Season 2 premiere of Power Book 2: Ghost on Nov. 21, 2021 on Starz.