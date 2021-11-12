Starz's 'Power Book 2: Ghost' Showcases the Gritty Nature of the Drug Game in New York City

After 10 months of keeping fans in suspense, Starz is gearing up to release Season 2 of the hit show Power Book 2: Ghost.

Known as the sequel to Power, the series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he juggles trying to save his family, college life, relationships, drug operation, and being the target of attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) for the murder of his father, James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick).