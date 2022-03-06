Courtney Cox Returned to a ‘Friends’ Haunt for Her New Show, ‘Shining Vale’

Courteney Cox returned to familiar territory for her new Starz series: One of the Shining Vale filming locations is the same soundstage where her sitcom Friends once filmed.

The actress pointed out the connection in an August 2021 Instagram video, as she drove tourists past Stage 5 on the Warner Brothers studio lot in Burbank, Calif. “This is where Friends started in 1994 and is now occupied by a show called Shining Vale, starring me,” she said in the clip.