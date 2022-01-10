With Ghostface Returning, Which Original 'Scream' Cast Members Will Save the Town?

Horror fans, this is the moment we've all been waiting for. That's right, 2022 marks the release of Scream, the upcoming fifth installment of the iconic slasher franchise of the same time.

The highly-anticipated horror flick is the latest sequel to the original 1996 Scream, and sadly, the first installment to not be helmed by the horror master himself, Wes Craven, as he passed away from a brain tumor in 2015.