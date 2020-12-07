After a Recent Appearance, Some Are Wondering Whether Neve Campbell Is Pregnant

In spite of the ongoing pandemic, awards shows are still soldiering on, often with an array of celebrity appearances. On Dec. 6, the MTV Movie and TV Awards were held, and particular attention was drawn to Neve Campbell, the Canadian actress who became a star in large part thanks to the Scream franchise.

Fittingly, Neve was on hand to present the award for Best Scream Queen at the ceremony, but some fans had other questions about the actress.