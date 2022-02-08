'90s Kids Can Rejoice Because 'Goosebumps' Is Officially Returning to the Small Screen!

Oh boy, we are in Deep Trouble because Disney+ is resurrecting Goosebumps as a live-action TV series! We're ready to spend more than One Day at Horrorland. Not only is this hitting a major '90s kids nostalgia button, but we also love getting spooky, and anyone who disagrees can Go Eat Worms!

Here's what we know about the new Disney+ Goosebumps series. We hope it's good! Of course, you always have to Be Careful What You Wish For...