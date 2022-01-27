Who Is Evie Crest on the Netflix Supernatural Thriller Series 'Archive 81'?

Back in Episode 1 of Archive 81, Dan watches an archive film from 1958 called The Circle. The film was created by the famous director William Crest, and shows a strange, demonic ceremony in which one of the participants is actually killed. That's right. The death in The Circle isn't realistic movie magic. Someone actually died.

Needless to say, The Circle never actually dropped in theaters in the universe of Archive 81. Dan is only able to watch it because he found one of the film's last copies.