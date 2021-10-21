The Future of 'American Horror Story' Has Already Been Decided

When American Horror Story was renewed for Season 10 , it actually got a rare three-season renewal. It’s always a good thing when the chairman of the network is a big fan of your show — for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, it’s clear that they have FX chairman John Landgraf in their corner.

In January 2020, John shared (per The Hollywood Reporter ), “Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series. We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.”

This means that not only do we get Season 11 of American Horror Story, but we will also get a Season 12! Throughout its first nine seasons, the series averaged 9.8 million viewers per episode, so it’s one of the most popular FX shows, and one of the most popular dramas on primetime television in general.

It’s no surprise that it’s been renewed … and if Seasons 11 and Season 12 are up to the same caliber as Season 10, we can hopefully expect many more seasons in the future.