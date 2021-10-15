'American Horror Story' Fans Are Dying to Know: Was Caroline Gibbons a Real Person?

Death Valley's Episode 9 introduced another new character, Valiant Thor , played by Cody Fern, who's a rather handsome cross between a human and an alien. Though he might not have actually existed, the alien-crafted human-robot (it's complicated) is based on a real conspiracy theory. The Edward Cullen-like hybrid being is connected to the long-held conspiracy theory that President Eisenhower met with aliens in the late 1950s.

It was in Dr. Frank E. Stranges' 1967 book, The Stranger at the Pentagon, that Valiant Thor, specifically hailed as Commander Valiant Thor, was mentioned as the leader of the extraterrestrials who met with Eisenhower. Here's how Frank described Valiant Thor in his famous book: “I was on my guard for fakes and frauds. In walked a man about six feet tall, perhaps 185 pounds, brown wavy hair, brown eyes. His complexion appeared normal and slightly tanned.” According to Frank, he's from Venus. Sure, Frank.

As for who Caroline Gibbons really is, viewers will have to bite their nails and find out more during the Death Valley finale, "The Future Perfect."

The finale of American Horror Story: Double Feature airs on Oct. 20, 2021, at 10 p.m. EST on FX.