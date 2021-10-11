A Conspiracy Theory From U.S. History Places a President in 'AHS' Season 10

We’re now fully immersed in Part 2 of American Horror Story: Double Feature , titled “Death Valley,” and so far, the story is a bit complicated. Between present-day alien abductions and paranormal events of the past, AHS Season 10 is making us question everything we know about history.

When President Dwight "Ike" Eisenhower joins the kooky cast of characters in AHS Season 10, we begin to draw parallels to our own rumored American past. What if the events in American Horror Story are based on true events? Ike is played so truthfully (and spookily) that we can’t help but wonder who plays him in AHS Season 10 .

Ike is a significant part of ‘AHS’ Season 10.

While the first part of Double Feature changed the history behind how great art is made, the second part of Season 10 plays on some historical tropes and theories. We’ve always wondered about Area 51... Now, we get a sneak peek into what it could be. We meet Ike when he’s on a relaxing trip playing golf in Palm Springs with some presidential buddies — until he's interrupted.

When news of an aircraft getting shot down takes center stage, Ike lies to his wife, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, and tells her he needs to go to the dentist for a “cracked tooth.” (A likely story...) In our real history, a very similar event occurred in which Ike left a golf game abruptly, and the next morning, explained that he had gone to the dentist. Some people, however, believe he actually left to make contact with aliens.

In AHS, Ike makes contacts with the extraterrestrials in the southwest and forms a treaty with them. He allows the aliens to abduct 5,000 people per year, and in return, gets to use alien technology to heat a Salisbury steak in three minutes (definitely worth it). He passes this knowledge on to JFK when he takes over the presidency, but JFK thinks he’s getting hazed. We don’t know what will happen with Ike and the aliens going forward, but he’s set to appear in the final two episodes of AHS Season 10.