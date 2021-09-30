This Theory About Amelia Earhart Involves Aliens (No, It's Not Connected to 'AHS')

No one truly knows what happened to Amelia Earhart , but everyone has some theories — and one theory involves aliens. Just like the fictional version of Amelia Earhart in Death Valley, the second part of American Horror Story: Double Feature .

In the first episode of Death Valley, Amelia is introduced as someone who may or may not be an impostor. She claims she was abducted by aliens the day she was supposed to land on Howland Island. In real life, Amelia's plane went missing, and by extension, so did she.

She was also never found again.