Dr. Calico May Know Something About the Aliens in 'AHS' (SPOILERS)

The latest season of American Horror Story , titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, went with a unique twist on the beloved AHS plot. Instead of offering one storyline for the entirety of the season, it has been broken up into two very different (but somehow yet-to-be-revealed-to-be-intertwined) stories focusing on vampires and aliens.

The vampire half of the season wrapped on Sept. 22, 2021, and now the show has pivoted to the alien portion of the story. In the second alien-related episode, fans learned more about the extent of alien cooperation with U.S. government forces, and the current situation seems pretty bleak.

However, the last few minutes of the episode saw the introduction of a new character, Dr. Calico (Leslie Grossman), who seems to know quite a lot about the aliens and how they operate.