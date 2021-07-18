Is DC's 'Legends of Tomorrow' Canceled? Waverider Crew Could Be Saying Goodbye

Thankfully, whether you're new to Legends of Tomorrow or want to re-live some of your favorite moments, Netflix has you covered. The show's many crossover episodes with shows such as Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Batwoman are also included in Netflix's deal, in case you missed their epic crossover events. Legends of Tomorrow's first five seasons are currently on Netflix and available for streaming, but what about Season 6?

While fans are lucky that Netflix has all the recent episodes ready, Season 6 is still currently airing and likely won't be available for viewing until it's finished. However, with the knowledge that Season 7 begins airing in October 2021, there's a good chance that will also be when Season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow is available for streaming.

Currently, on Legends of Tomorrow, the Waverider crew have welcomed a new member in the form of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, who can use her knowledge of alien tech to aid the Legends in their quest to get Sara Lance back. The Legends also hilariously moved in with John Constantine, and Sara did eventually get rescued...but there was some cloning involved.

Curious to see where the show will go next? New episodes of Legends of Tomorrow air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.