Is DC's 'Legends of Tomorrow' Canceled? Waverider Crew Could Be Saying Goodbye

Is DC's 'Legends of Tomorrow' Canceled? Waverider Crew Could Be Saying GoodbyeBy Anna Garrison
Jul. 18 2021, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
The CW show DC's Legends of Tomorrow includes fan-favorite characters from other CW titles such as Arrow and The Flash. While initially shaky, the spin-off has successfully capitalized on the quirky and sometimes downright hilarious shenanigans of superheroes traveling through space and time.
However, as one of the longest-running superhero titles on the CW, fans are beginning to wonder if the show is canceled after months without news. Read on for more details.
So, has 'Legends of Tomorrow' been cancelled?
Fans had been nervous about the fate of Legends of Tomorrow ahead of the CW announcing their fall lineup, but rest assured, the show will be around for at least one more season. The CW announced that in addition to other non-superhero shows such as Legacies, Nancy Drew, and fellow comics-centric shows Batwoman and The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow will have a seventh season in the fall of 2021.
However, the good news about Legends of Tomorrow only applies to the 2021-2022 television season, and there has not been any word yet on whether Season 7 will be Legends of Tomorrow's last. Digital Spy confirmed that Season 7 of Legends of Tomorrow premieres on Oct. 13, 2021. Currently, there is an unknown number of episodes in the season.
Unfortunately, it appears the amount of viewers watching the show has been dwindling, with the Season 6 premiere only netting an estimated 500,000 viewers (comparatively, Season 1 premiered with more than 3 million viewers). The best way to ensure an eighth season would be to encourage others to watch before it's too late!
When will Season 6 of 'Legends of Tomorrow' be on Netflix?
Thankfully, whether you're new to Legends of Tomorrow or want to re-live some of your favorite moments, Netflix has you covered. The show's many crossover episodes with shows such as Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Batwoman are also included in Netflix's deal, in case you missed their epic crossover events. Legends of Tomorrow's first five seasons are currently on Netflix and available for streaming, but what about Season 6?
While fans are lucky that Netflix has all the recent episodes ready, Season 6 is still currently airing and likely won't be available for viewing until it's finished. However, with the knowledge that Season 7 begins airing in October 2021, there's a good chance that will also be when Season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow is available for streaming.
Currently, on Legends of Tomorrow, the Waverider crew have welcomed a new member in the form of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, who can use her knowledge of alien tech to aid the Legends in their quest to get Sara Lance back. The Legends also hilariously moved in with John Constantine, and Sara did eventually get rescued...but there was some cloning involved.
Curious to see where the show will go next? New episodes of Legends of Tomorrow air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.