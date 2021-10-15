Jamie Lee Curtis Dressed up Like Her Legendary Mom for the 'Halloween Kills' Premiere

Whoever was in charge of Halloween Kills' 2021 premiere party deserves a raise, as we think all premiere parties from here on out should require guests to dress up in costume. It was the film's star, Jamie Lee Curtis , who once again reprised her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who really stunned the media and the public. The Halloween actress arrived dressed as Psycho protagonist Marion Crane, who was famously portrayed by Jamie's legendary late mother, Janet Leigh.

The similarities are uncanny, as Jamie looked like Janet Leigh circa 1960 reincarnated. Not only do they appear similar, but the two scream queens embarked on fairly similar career paths. When you're born into a talented Hollywood family, more often than not, you stay there.

Activia goddess (if you know, you know) Jamie Lee Curtis has more than once paid tribute to her mother, who — aside from Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 masterpiece — is known for her work in 1949's Little Women, 1963's Bye Bye Birdie, and 1980's The Fog, the latter also boasting Jamie! Let's explore how Jamie Lee Curtis has drawn inspiration from her mama over the years.

Who is Jamie Lee Curtis' mom?

Jamie Lee Curtis, who's known for starring in 1978's Halloween and many of the franchise's sequels (which vary in critical success), has not been shy about the fact that she was practically born into the entertainment industry, frequently paying homage to her mom, Janet Leigh, who shined during the Golden Age of Hollywood. But regarding her heartwarming premiere party portrayal of Marion Crane, the 62-year-old Freaky Friday star explained why it's a bit more complicated than at first glance.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but ... it's a little more meta than that. I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie Hitchcock," she explained to Entertainment Tonight. "So it's meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh's dress was because it was a black-and-white movie. But now because of the Hitchcock movie, we know it was pale blue." Thanks, Jamie! We love geeky little film tidbits such as this.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in 2015, Jamie portrayed Dean Cathy Munsch in Fox's horror-comedy series Scream Queens. It's a very fitting title for a series that hails Jamie as a main character. The show's creators, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, couldn't help but include a scene featuring the show's villain, the Red Devil, attacking Jamie's character in the shower. It was Jamie's idea to do it shot-for-shot identical to the famous Psycho scene, finally giving fans what they've begged for for years.

Article continues below advertisement

But aside from her mother's inspiring acting career, Jamie was in awe of her mother's dedication to philanthropy. "My mother was incredibly philanthropic. She [worked with] a group of Hollywood wives who started an organization called SHARE — Share Happily and Reap Endlessly," she told People in 2020. "They were married to big stars — of course, my mother was a star in her own right — and these women banded together and used their power."

"Over the years they’ve raised more than $50 million to support children’s charities,” she continued. Jamie, inspired by her mother's good deeds, has made her charitable nature known. "I think the combination of writing 13 children’s books and 21 years of sobriety has given me an absolute sense of my own power. Now I am putting my money, my time, my creativity toward things that matter to me.”

Article continues below advertisement