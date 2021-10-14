We Definitely Didn't Imagine It — Laurie Strode From 'Halloween' Had a Son, Right?

Fans of the entire disjointed, heavily rebooted Halloween franchise have fond memories of its wackier parts. We all remember Jamie Lee Curtis's wig in John Carpenter's Halloween II.

Everyone recalls the great confusion that was Season of the Witch. Is it a Halloween movie? There are still whispers of Paul Rudd in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. Who could forget the death of Michael at the hands of Busta Rhymes in Halloween: Resurrection? This franchise has been through some things.