Need Something Spooky to Read Before Halloween? Gothic Horror Will Put You in a Chilling Mood

A staple of gothic literature, Dracula follows solicitor Jonathan Harker to Transylvania to act as an estate agent for the reclusive Count Dracula, who wishes to move to London. However, after Jonathan is taken prisoner by the Count, he begins to realize his host is a vampire.

With the help of his wife, Mina Murray, and vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing, a hunt ensues to be rid of the monster in the castle. Themes include gender and sexuality and plenty of horrors.