Here Are the Best Spooky Halloween Specials to Stream on Disney Plus

Here Are the Best Spooky Halloween Specials to Stream on Disney PlusBy Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 7 2021, Published 10:19 a.m. ET
Halloween is just a few weeks away, friends! For people of all ages, this means it's time to park ourselves onto the couch for the next month and have a marathon of Halloween TV specials under a pumpkin-covered throw blanket and a bowl of candy on your lap.
For a more family-friendly binge, head to the Halloween collection on Disney Plus and explore the endless amount of content, ranging from haunting episodes to spooky movies. The compilation may look a bit overwhelming, but that's why we are here to help! Don't you worry — we have you covered for your upcoming viewing. We rounded up the best Halloween specials on Disney Plus, so read on ... if you're brave enough.
1. 'WandaVision' — Episode 6, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"
The sixth episode of the Disney Plus miniseries WandaVision brings viewers to Halloween in the late '90s, early 2000s. The main characters, Wanda and Vision, dressed up in Halloween costumes based on their outfits in Marvel Comics.
We have to say, the accuracy of each costume was spot-on. We loved every second of it. Be on the lookout for couples recreating this look for Halloween 2021.
2. 'LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales'
Star Wars' latest addition to the streaming service is a Halloween-themed special, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. Following the success of The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, this all-new LEGO special celebrates the dark side just in time for spooky season.
The official synopsis reads:
"After crash landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar, Poe and BB-8 search for help within Darth Vader's creepy old castle. There, they encounter a conniving Hutt, a plucky mechanic, and Darth Vader's old attendant Vane who regales them with three terrifying tales linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars."
The Disney Plus original premiered on Friday, Oct. 1, so watch it now!
3. 'The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular'
A relatively recent Mickey Mouse Halloween special is for sure the way to go here. 2017's The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular is an adorable and hilarious animation for the entire family to enjoy. Who doesn't love Mickey and the gang?
In the special, Mickey's nephews challenge him to narrate a scary story on Halloween night. For the most part, Mickey's tales are generally pleasant and foolish. This time, however, he is pushed to recount a truly chilling story that leaves the crew terrified.
4. 'Trick or Treat'
The 1952 cartoon takes place on Halloween night and follows a series of pranks between Donald Duck and his nephews, with the help of Witch Hazel. The short film starts with Donald pouring water all over his nephews and ends with the three of them finally receiving their sweet treats.
Based on the poster alone, the Halloween special is a must-watch because of Huey, Dewey, and Louie's cute little costumes! The triplets sure know how to look absolutely adorable.
5. 'Toy Story of Terror!'
Toy Story of Terror! premiered on Oct. 16, 2013 on ABC. For now, it's available to stream on Disney Plus. You can witness the Toy Story gang, along with new members, for a special Halloween experience.
The synopsis of the 21-minute animation states, "What starts out as an exciting road trip for the Toy Story gang takes an unexpected turn for the worse following a detour to a roadside motel. After Mr. Potato Head suddenly disappears, his friends find themselves caught up in a hilarious mystery that must be solved before they suffer the same fate in this thrilling Toy Story of Terror!"
6. 'Frankenweenie'
We couldn't forget to add of the most iconic Disney stories to date: Frankenweenie! The 1984 short film from Tim Burton follows the family dog Sparky and his journey to becoming Frankenweenie.
Here's the official synopsis: After unexpectedly losing his beloved dog Sparky, young Victor harnesses the power of science to bring his best friend back to life — with just a few minor adjustments.
If you're up for a bizarre yet entirely entertaining story, then we suggest you watch Frankenweenie. We promise you will be crying tears of laughter by the end. Plus, look at that cute face! There's no way you can resist that pup!