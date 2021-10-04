The Best Halloween Playlists to Jam Out to on Spotify and YouTube This Spooky Season

Halloween is almost here, folks! From dressing your home in all that is spooky and kooky, to whipping up some deliciously ghoulish treats, there are so many ways to celebrate.

As you begin your festivities, you may also want to pop on some chilling tunes to further immerse yourself into the Halloween spirit. Need some suggestions? Fear not — we’ve got you covered. We rounded up some of the best Halloween music playlists and mixes to backdrop your spooky season.