These 10 Couples Costumes Prove TikTok Users Are Creative

These 10 Couples Costumes Prove TikTok Users Are CreativeBy Sara Belcher
Oct. 1 2021, Published 5:29 p.m. ET
If you're one of the lucky people coupled up already, then you're probably already scouring Pinterest for some unique couples costume ideas for Halloween — but TikTok has delivered the creativity this year. Skip the unoriginal and overdone duos (no more Jim and Pam, please!) and opt for something different this year. Thanks to the users on the app, here are 10 different (and original) couples costume ideas for all orientations.
Coraline and Wyborn
Coraline and Wyborn from the Coraline film is a good choice for those who love the spooky childhood book-turned-movie classics (even if Wyborn wasn't in the book).
Jack and Sally or Victor and Emily
For the couples who grew up watching Tim Burton classics and other movies that were just a little too creepy for your younger siblings to watch with you, Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas or Victor and Emily from The Corpse Bride are great couples costumes.
Nacho Libre and Sister Encarnación
While the two were an unlikely pairing in Nacho Libre, for couples who like to do quirkier costumes, you really can't go wrong with this pairing.
Lock, Shock, and Barrel
While all of the ideas in this TikTok from @shrek2girl are creative and original, the throuple costume easily takes the cake. For those in polyamorous relationships (or to include your bestie with your SO), Lock, Shock, and Barrel from The Nightmare Before Christmas are a great spooky trio.
Carl and Ellie
If you think you and your soulmate are as compatible as Up's Carl and Ellie are, then dressing as them for Halloween should be a consideration this year. Not only are they easy costumes to put together, but you're bound to warm people's hearts at your next costume party with your outfits.
Kehlani and Demi Lovato
For the WLW couples out there, consider dressing as Kehlani and Demi Lovato from their steamy performance from Demi's 2018 "Tell Me You Love Me" tour. While the pair never actually dated, their performance together was iconic.
Frog and Toad
These costumes could really work with any gender — but for same-sex couples especially, Frog and Toad from the classic children's books is a unique and fun option to consider this Halloween.
Spider-Man and Deadpool
Again, these two heroes aren't a canon couple in comics (so don't go to your comic-obsessed friend's party in this costume), but if you're looking for two heroes to dress up as this year, this pairing is perfect.
Steve Irwin and his crocodile.
Yes, you can also consider going as Lily and Mia from The Princess Diaries. But if you want to truly be original, go dressed as the late Steve Irwin and his favorite wild animal, the crocodile.
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
Skip the overplayed (and frankly, quite toxic) Harley Quinn and Joker couples costume and instead opt for a lesser-know (yet still canon) pairing: Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy! This pairing is iconic and lets you dress up as some fun DC characters while doing something more original.